Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I have nothing to fault the team for

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti defended his players after their Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

Barca won 3-2, with the winner struck in the final minutes of extra-time through a screamer by Jules Kounde. Real also had three players sent off at the end, with Toni Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez shown red over protests from the bench, with Jude Bellingham also sent off for remonstrating with match officials

Ancelotti said afterwards: "It was a good game and we competed well. The first half was tougher, but we were better in the second half. We had the game under control, but they played a ball behind our defence for the second goal and the game got more complicated.

"The team was good, we were close to winning, but we have to keep fighting. I have nothing to fault the team for. If we'd won, it wouldn't have been a scandal because we were better than our opponents in the second half.

“We defended well without trying to get out of the pressure at the beginning. It wasn't easy because when they have energy they press very well. When they dropped the pace of the pressing we controlled the ball better and in the second half we played very well.”

Ancelotti added, “I'm hurt because we weren't able to lift the Cup; there's nothing to criticise because we gave it everything we had.”

On the red cards, he also said: “I don't know what happened with the third red card. We have to see what happened and I don't know. Now we have to wait. We're going to rest for two days to prepare for the games against Celta and Barcelona at the end of LaLiga.”