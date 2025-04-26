Atletico urge Real to stop tarnishing Spanish football's image

Atletico Madrid urge Real to stop tarnishing Spanish football and end referee harassment after Copa del Rey final.

They took to social media to accuse city rivals Real of damaging Spanish football's reputation with ongoing referee complaints.

Advertisement Advertisement

"This is unbearable. Stop tarnishing the image of Spanish football #StopAcosoArbitralYa (#StopRefereeHarassmentNow)," Atletico Madrid wrote on X.

In a heartbreaking reveal, De Burgos Bengoetxea shared that his family has been affected by the saga, with his son facing bullying and being called "a thief" at school.

For referee Bengoetxea, the challenge is maintaining authority and composure in one of football's most emotionally charged fixtures.