Lamine Yamal hails 'incredible' Barcelona icons ahead of Copa del Rey final

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has admitted "It's incredible" to follow in the footsteps of heroes Lionel Messi and Neymar at the club.

The 17-year-old will have the opportunity to win the first Copa del Rey of his short career on Saturday as he prepares to take on arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Yamal has established himself are arguably the most exciting young prospect in the world, but admits it still feels surreal to have come so far so quickly.

Speaking to ESPN during a promotional appearance for Powerade’s "The 304" campaign, the Spain international praised those that came before him.

He said: "It's incredible. When I was a kid, I wore Neymar's shirts, Messi's jerseys, all these players, so seeing kids wearing my shirt means that I'm their inspiration, at least in football.

"It's something I never thought would happen so fast: (seeing) those 13-year-old kids in the shirt of a kid who's only four years older than them.

“It is amazing. My mum always tells me to think about (the significance); that it doesn't happen to just anyone, going somewhere and seeing a kid wearing your shirt. It is something that makes me very happy and is one of the things I like the most."