'It's not normal' - Bukayo Saka wowed by Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was full of praise for Barcelona counterpart Lamine Yamal after his remarkable season.

The 17-year-old is arguably the best player in the world at the moment having scored 15 goals and provided 20 assists in his 49 games across all competitions so far this season.

Yamal played a key role in Barcelona’s 3-2 Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid, bagging two assists in the 120 minutes played.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Saka, 23, admitted he was impressed by Yamal’s emergence, claiming he’s ‘not normal.’

Saka said: "He's top. Honestly, doing what he is doing at his age, what can you say, he's unreal. It's not normal. No one does it. I don't think I've seen that level for a 17-year-old, so credit to him."