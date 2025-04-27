Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Real Madrid deny Copa final boycott claims amid ref meltdown
Copa del Rey final preview: Real Madrid seek revenge on Barcelona
Bournemouth boss Iraola: I don't know what Man Utd will do

Real Madrid defender Rudiger apologises for ref blow-up amid long-term ban fears

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid defender Rudiger apologises for ref blow-up amid long-term ban fears
Real Madrid defender Rudiger apologises for ref blow-up amid long-term ban fearsLaLiga
Real Madrid defender Toni Rudiger has apologised for his blow-up with match officials at the end of last night's Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in extra-time 3-2, with Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez seeing red at the end of the final for protesting a decision made against Kylian Mbappe. Jude Bellingham also saw red for remonstrating with match officials.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea said in his report that Rudige was dismissed for "throwing an object from the technical area, which missed me". The German is said to have lobbed an ice cube from the bench.

"There's definitely no excuse for my behaviour," Rudiger posted on an Instagram story. "I'm very sorry for that.

"Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed."

There is a danger of a lengthy ban from the RFEF for Rudiger, which can range up to six months for "assault on referees", even  if "the act was a single act and did not cause any harmful consequences".

Mentions
Copa del ReyLaLigaRudiger AntonioBellingham JudeVazquez LucasReal MadridBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona superkid Yamal: Real Madrid can't beat us this year!
Flick "very proud" as Barcelona win Copa del Rey: We fight for everything
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I have nothing to fault the team for