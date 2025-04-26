RFEF block ref statement planned in support of Copa final match officials

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has blocked a statement from the Referees Association they planned to release late Friday afternoon.

The RFEF president, Rafael Louzan, was convinced if this statement had been made public, the Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona could have been called off, reports Marca.

Advertisement Advertisement

Louzán and Luis Medina Cantalejo (Spanish refereeing director) met at around 8pm and managed to block what would have been a statement from the referees, expressing total and absolute solidarity with their colleagues González Fuertes and Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Bengoetxea had complained about criticism from Real Madrid TV in Friday morning's media conference, which led him to breaking down in tears.

Louzán and Medina Cantalejo have asked the referees and their president to exercise restraint to ensure stability in the match. The Federation also believes that some of González Fuertes' words, especially the day before the final, were inappropriate.

This does not mean, however, that they justified the constant attacks that referees receive, and not only from Real Madrid.