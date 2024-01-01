Tribal Football

Real Madrid whiz Guler called Ancelotti about preseason tour
Casillas: Real Madrid ten steps ahead of rest; Ancelotti the key
Luccin: Real Madrid will improve Mbappe - but how will Ancelotti fit him in?
Ex-AC Milan midfielder Brocchi recalls playing for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: An open book
Il Giornale journalist Damascelli: I reported Ancelotti comments word-for-word
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I grew up an Inter Milan fan!
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti denies wanting to reject Club World Cup
Real Madrid deny Ancelotti claims over 2025 Club World Cup
Ancelotti says Real Madrid out of Club World Cup in 2025
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti full of pride after winning Champions League final: Many difficulties this season
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti on Kroos: We lose a very important player
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham tribute to Ancelotti after winning Champions League
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Courtois must start
Ancelotti admits making first move in Real Madrid reunion
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Modric knows he will have reduced role
Ex-Real Madrid coach Capello: Ancelotti wins wherever he goes
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Barcelona sacking will be good for Xavi
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Vinicius Jr unhappy centrally
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr: Ancelotti has done everything for me
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Vini Jr and offers UCL hope to Guler
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois rejects Tedesco snub claims: I am 200% fit!
Borussia Dortmund coach Terzic: Ancelotti was once in my position
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos aware he can reach Gento record
Real Madrid suffer major injury blow for Champions League final
LaLiga Matchday 38:Preview: Villarreal & Girona stars fight for Pichichi; Atletico Madrid ace Morata targets Zarra
