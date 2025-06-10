Real Madrid unveil Huijsen: I want to thank the president, Madrid is the club of my life!

Dean Huijsen was presented to Real Madrid fans on Tuesday afternoon as he completed from Bournemouth.

Huijsen stood alongside president Florentino Pérez with a Madrid shirt which was adorned with his name and the number 24 in what is the most expensive defensive acquisition in the history of the club. The 20-year-old became the first signing of the Xabi Alonso era as he takes control of Los Blancos after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure.

The Spanish international has agreed a five-year contract and sent an emotional message to fans, stating that Madrid was always his going to be his choice after much speculation surrounding his future.

“I want to thank the president,” Huijsen told those in attendence. “I’ve wanted to be here since day one. Since Madrid called, I’ve had no other team in mind.

“I want to thank my family, from driving me to training every day to traveling with me... And thank you to my brothers. I’m coming to the best club in the world and I'm here to give it my all with humility, and hopefully we can win many trophies together.

“Madrid is the club of my life. Thank you very much. Hala Madrid.”

Madrid pushed hard to sign Huijsen in time for the start of this summer’s Club World Cup where they will face Al-Hilal, Pachuca and RB Salzburg over the next few weeks.