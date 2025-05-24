Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti posts emotional farewell

Tribal Football
Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti has posted a farewell to the club and the Los Merengues support.

Real Madrid's clash with Real Sociedad will mark Davide and Carlo Ancelotti final game in the Madrid dugout before they move to Brazil to take charge of the Selecao.

Posting to social media, Davide Ancelotti stated: "After 4 years... It's time to say goodbye. It's not easy to say what it means to leave Real Madrid . This club is not just history, it's demand, it's greatness, it's a family. I've had the fortune and honour of experiencing it from the inside, of growing as a person and as a coach in a unique environment. 

"Thanks to the players for teaching me every day, to the staff for sharing so many hours of work and passion, and to all the people at the club who make possible what the world sees every week.

"And thanks, of course, to the fans. Being part of Real Madrid means living with the pressure of always having to win... and with the privilege of feeling your support all over the world. A new stage begins for me. With enthusiasm, with respect and with the desire to apply everything I have learned here.

"Thank you, Real Madrid. See you soon."

