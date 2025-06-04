New CBF president Xaud: Ancelotti will unite Brazilian football

New Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) president Samir Xaud says Carlo Ancelotti has his full confidence.

The former Real Madrid coach was hired before Xaud's election victory, but the new president insists he is fully backing the Italian.

He told AS: "Carlo is one of the best coaches in the world, he has won everything. We believe that, given his experience, the closeness he has with the Brazilian players, his charisma and the bond he has with our generation of players, he will be able to achieve the best results.

"Carlo will achieve the unity that Brazil needs. We are fighting for our place; we are close to qualifying for the World Cup. We have a lot of confidence in Carlo. Both Carlo and his technical staff have complete autonomy of work; they will not suffer external or internal interference. We will let them work alongside the players.

"I see a path full of hope and expectations. I really believe that the national team will evolve significantly with the arrival of Carletto and we hope to build a very competitive team. Our goal is to reach the World Cup final and win the Hexa."

Incredible experience

Xaud accompanied Ancelotti to see his first matches as a national coach (Botafogo, Flamengo and Corinthians).

He continued, "An incredible experience. Carlo is a sensational person, a person with great charisma, he is very affectionate, very intelligent and understands a lot about football.

"I think it was a sensational experience for him too, because he was welcomed with enthusiasm not only by the CBF board of directors, but by all the Brazilian people."