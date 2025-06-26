Tribal Football
Brazil coach Ancelotti tells Neymar to ‘prepare well’ for World Cup

AFP
Neymar reacts during a match between Santos and Botafogo
Neymar reacts during a match between Santos and Botafogo Miguel Schincariol / Getty Images South America / Getty Images via AFP
New Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti considers Neymar "a very important player" and has urged the injury-prone star "to prepare well" for the 2026 World Cup.

"He must prepare well, and he has the time to do that," the Italian said in an interview with the South American football federation on Thursday.

"He's a very important player for us regarding the World Cup," Ancelotti added.

Neymar, 33, extended his contract with Brazilian side Santos to the end of the year this week.

Neymar's career has been dogged by injury, and he has only played 12 matches in five months for Santos, scoring three goals.

The top of the standings for World Cup qualifying in South America
The top of the standings for World Cup qualifying in South AmericaFlashscore

Brazil's top scorer with 79 goals was missing from Ancelotti's first squad at the end of May.

With Neymar absent, five-time world champions Brazil qualified for next year's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Paraguay this month.

Mentions
World ChampionshipNeymarAncelotti CarloBrazilSantos
