Ancelotti says farewell to Real Madrid: A man of records

Football is inevitably cyclical, even when the results verge on perfection.

Carlo Ancelotti, the calm, balanced, and composed manager with a trophy cabinet overflowing with glory, has said goodbye to Real Madrid, closing a chapter that will be written in golden letters in the history of the club.

Under his guidance, Los Blancos enjoyed one of their brightest eras: three UEFA Champions League titles, two LALIGA EA SPORTS championships, one Copa del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups… and above all, a style.

The Ancelotti style. One of balance, trust in his players, serene management of egos and storms, and that knowing smile that seemed to say: "Relax, I’ve got this."

Real Madrid players give Ancelotti a big send-off LaLiga

Ancelotti leaves after 250 victories and more titles than any other manager in Real Madrid history

Carlo Ancelotti reached his 250th win with Real Madrid against Real Sociedad, in a total of 353 matches. An absolutely stunning figure that places him as the second-winningest coach and the one with the most titles in the history of one of the greatest clubs in football. In LALIGA EA SPORTS, he managed 162 victories in 228 matches.

His departure, though expected due to the unrelenting logic of modern football, leaves a void that’s hard to fill. Not just because of the titles, but because of the quiet charisma of a coach who built a family within a dressing room full of stars.

Under Carletto, Real Madrid didn’t just win — they played, they grew, and they believed. In fact, last Saturday against Real Sociedad, the Santiago Bernabéu crowd gave him a heartfelt farewell, worthy of his legendary status.

At 65 years old, Ancelotti departs like all greats do: with a suitcase full of trophies, the fans’ respect, and the admiration of everyone in football.

Heading toward new challenges, he leaves behind an everlasting legacy — and a lingering question at the Bernabéu: Will we ever see anything like this again? Now, it's Xabi Alonso’s turn to take the reins of Real Madrid in LALIGA.