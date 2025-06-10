Pintus staying with Xabi's Real Madrid under new title

Antonio Pintus is remaining on the staff of new Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

The Italian has been linked with Antonio Conte's Napoli and with Juventus since it was announced Carlo Ancelotti would be leaving Real.

However, Okdiario says Pintus will be staying with Real this coming season under a new job title.

The high-profile fitness trainer will work as 'performance manager' at Valdebebas, where he will be in charge of evaluating, developing and improving performance both individually and collectively.

Also staying on from Ancelotti's staff will be Luis Llopis, who stays on as goalkeeper coach.