Real Sociedad coach Imanol: Real Madrid want to win for Ancelotti and Modric - but it's my farewell too!

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is desperate for victory against Real Madrid this weekend.

The final match of this season will also mark the farewell of Imanol as La Real coach and Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Imanol said today: "They're saying goodbye to Ancelotti and (Luka) Modric, and they'll want to do it in the best way possible, so even though they have a lot of players out, it's going to be a difficult match.

"It doesn't matter what they're playing for or not, if you let your guard down even a little, given the level they're at, you could get burned, but let's think that we're also capable of competing as we have done many times this season, in which, without being the best, we've had good, brilliant games.

"I want to end up having one of those good games, competing with Madrid and, if possible, winning the game."

He added, "It's true that we were all thinking about getting the last win at home, in front of our fans, but now we want to win in Madrid and we can move up a few places."