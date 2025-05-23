Carlo Ancelotti on becoming Brazil's head coach: My bond with Real Madrid is eternal...

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on becoming Brazil's new head coach at the end of the season.

Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after this weekend's final game of the LaLiga season as confirmed by the club in a heartfelt message to the 65 year old who led the club to one of the most successful periods in their history.

A message from Madrid

“Real Madrid CF and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to end his tenure as Real Madrid manager.

“Our club wishes to express its gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football.”

The Italian head coach led his side to three European Cups, three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, and two Spanish Super Cups. A total of 15 titles during his six seasons at our club in what has been a legendary spell.

Perez's goodbye

Club president Florentino Perez also waved goodbye to Ancelotti in a short message, stating how proud he is to have worked alongside him.

"We feel incredibly honoured to have had the chance to enjoy a coach who has helped us achieve so much success, but who has also embodied our club's values in such exemplary fashion."

Ancelotti's emotional farewell to the club

Ancelotti will begin his new job on Monday and took to social media to wave farewell to Madrid who he says will stay in heart eternally.

"I carry with me in my heart every moment of this wonderful second stint as Real Madrid manager.

"They have been unforgettable years, an incredible journey filled with emotions, titles, and, above all, the pride of representing this club.

"What we've achieved together will forever remain in the memory of Real Madrid fans, not only for the triumphs, but for the way we achieved them. The magical nights at the Bernabeu are now part of football history.

"Now a new adventure begins, but my bond with Real Madrid is eternal."