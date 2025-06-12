Man Utd winger Antony: I held onto God; I'm grateful to Betis and Ancelotti for Brazil recall

Manchester United winger Antony is thrilled to be back in the Brazil squad.

Carlo Ancelotti recalled Antony to the Selecao thanks to the form he displayed while on-loan with Real Betis over the second-half of last season.

Speaking to local media, Antony said: "It was one of the most exciting moments. I told some friends here on the national team that this call-up was more exciting than the first time I came here, and even more so because of everything I went through.

"Being well, hitting rock bottom, and having the resilience I had, with the help of God and my family, was very important.

"The key was to hold on to God. During the difficult time I went through, I doubted myself and thought I wouldn't get through it. The resilience I had to keep doing my job, going to the club, doing my part—I look back today and see that that process was necessary.

"Today I feel like a much more mature person, more prepared, a better father, a better husband, and a better man."

Very grateful to Betis and Ancelotti

Antony admits his form with Betis was key to Ancelotti's decision.

He also said: "I am very grateful to Betis for opening the doors for me and believing in me. As much as I had no hope in the difficult time I was going through, at the same time I remembered many things I had experienced. I stopped to think and said to myself: 'I haven't forgotten how to play football, I didn't play in a World Cup by chance, I didn't go to the national team by chance.' Everything has a reason and this process was very necessary for my life, because it made me stronger."

Antony also said: "It's very gratifying. I'm grateful for the opportunity, especially to Ancelotti, for his greatness and experience. I had the chance to be closer to him playing in Spain and I feel very honoured. For me, it's a huge pleasure to be working with him here with the national team."