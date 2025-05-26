Carlo Ancelotti explains Neymar snub from first Brazil squad

Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on why he decided to leave Neymar out of his first squad as the new Brazil manager.

Ancelotti, 65, wasted no time getting back to work after leaving Real Madrid to become the new manager of the Brazil national team.

The legendary Italian coach has been tasked with winning the 2026 World Cup and bring glory back to the country that has won football’s most prestigious tournament a record five times.

Ahead of their qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, Ancelotti decided to leave talismanic forward Neymar out.

Speaking to the press after the announcement, he said: “In this call-up, I selected the players who are doing well. Neymar has just returned from injury, everyone knows his quality and we are counting on him.”

Neymar continues his mission to regain form and fitness with boyhood club Santos after a disastrous spell in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal.