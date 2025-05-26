Antony recalled and Neymar left out as Carlo Ancelotti names first Brazil squad

Carlo Ancelotti has decided to give Man United flop Antony another chance with the Brazil national team but has left Neymar out of his first squad.

Ancelotti, who left Real Madrid after their final game of the season, got back to work quickly, naming his first squad as the new Brazil manager.

The legendary Italian coach has been tasked with leading Brazil to World Cup glory next year as the best players on the planet descend upon the USA to battle it out.

Antony, 25, has earned a recall thanks to his fine form for Real Betis since leaving Man United on loan in January.

Neymar, on the other hand, has not been selected for the two World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

His first games at the helm will be on June 6th and 11th, respectively.