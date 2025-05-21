Real Madrid captain Carvajal ponders Xabi and Alexander-Arnold arrivals: Fear?

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has welcomed the imminent appointment of coach Xabi Alonso.

Xabi, as he leaves Bayer Leverkusen, is set to be confirmed Carlo Ancelotti's successor at Real Madrid, with the Italian to take charge of the Brazilian national team on May 26 - after the LaLiga season concludes.

Fullback Carvajal said: "I don't know if it's official or not. It seems that he (Xabi Alonso) is coming. I haven't had the chance to speak to him yet.

"He knows the club better than anyone else. As a player he defended the club for many years. He knows what it means to be a Real Madrid player, and I think that's also an advantage for him in his role as coach."

Carlo my footballing father

On Ancelotti's departure, Carvajal also said: "I am very sorry for Carlo's departure. After all, I was with him for many years, in his first and second period. We won everything with him, and for me he is like a footballing father.

"I am very sorry, but in the end I hope that the coach receives the farewell he deserves next Saturday, as the most successful coach in the history of Real Madrid. And I think that our stadium will not leave anyone indifferent, for sure."

Meanwhile, Carvajal was also asked about the potential arrival of fellow right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

He said at yesterday's media conference: "Am I afraid of Trent Alexander-Arnold? It's not official yet, but it seems like it. Let's not talk about fear here, we'll be teammates. Competition makes us both better and brings out the best in each of us."