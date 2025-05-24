Bellingham bids emotional farewell to Ancelotti

Jude Bellingham shared a personal message on Instagram, thanking Carlo Ancelotti for all the lessons he has learned from him at Real Madrid.

The Englishman was signed by the Italian i in 2023 and, under the veteran, quickly rose to stardom playing in a more advanced role.

Bellingham’s growth in Spain was highlighted when he assisted Vinicius Junior’s winning goal at Wembley to secure the European title.

"Mister, thank you for everything. It was a pleasure and great experience to learn from the most successful manager of our club and one of the greatest of all time,” Bellingham wrote on Instagram.

“What you have taught me about life and football will stick with me always and I will be forever grateful. Good luck on your next journey, I wish you, your staff and your family nothing but happiness!"