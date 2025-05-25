CONFIRMED: Xabi Alonso announced new Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid have announced Xabi Alonso as new head coach.

Xabi succeeds Carlo Ancelotti who departs Real Madrid after Saturday's final game of the season, a 2-0 win against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti will take charge of the Brazilian national team from Monday.

This morning, Real Madrid announced: "Real Madrid C. F. confirms that Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from 1 June 2025, until 30 June 2028.

"Xabi Alonso is a Real Madrid legend and one of the greatest players in world football history. He made 236 appearances for our team between 2009 and 2014, winning six titles in that time: the tenth European Cup in Lisbon, 1 European Super Cup, 1 LaLiga title, 2 Copas del Rey and 1 Spanish Super Cup.

"Xabi Alonso also boasts legendary status for the Spanish National Team, where he won a World Cup (2010) and 2 European Championships (2008 and 2012) in 113 international caps."

Among greatest coaches in the world

"Xabi Alonso began his coaching career in the Real Madrid academy set-up, taking charge of the Under-12s for the 2018-2019 campaign and winning the league and the Torneo de Campeones.

"He now returns to Real Madrid as one of the greatest coaches in the world after making history at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the league, the cup and the German Super Cup over three seasons.

"Tomorrow, 26 May, at 12:30 pm CEST, Xabi Alonso will be unveiled as the new Real Madrid coach at an event held at Real Madrid City.

"Prior to this, the Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will host Xabi Alonso for the protocol signing ceremony, where he will put pen to paper on a deal that ties him to the club for the next three seasons.

"Following his presentation, Xabi Alonso will speak to the press at Real Madrid City."