Davide Ancelotti explains joining father with Brazil after Real Madrid exit

Davide Ancelotti has explained joining his father Carlo with the Brazil national team.

It had appeared Davide was set to split from his father Carlo Ancelotti this summer after they departed Real Madrid.

Ancelotti Jr held talks with Rangers and was fielding interest from several clubs across Europe before he ultimately chose to continue as his father's assistant with the Selecao.

He told Marca: "Coaching alone? It's my career goal. At the end of the season, I had the opportunity, from my father, to follow him to the Brazilian national team, and I asked him for some time to think about it and to talk to some clubs.

"I had some opportunities and, in the end, without going into the details of the negotiations, the best choice for me was to accept this challenge of participating in a World Cup, and to do it with a national team that represents 200 million people."

He also said: "At the moment I'm not thinking about July 2026, I'm focused on day-to-day life. When an offer arrives, it will be evaluated and we'll talk about it. I can't say what I'll be doing in a year.

"But it's true that now I'm very, very enthusiastic about Brazil and being part of the CBF. It's also an opportunity, uncommon, to learn a new language and get to know a championship, players and professionals of the highest level."