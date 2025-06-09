Man Utd midfielder Casemiro on Brazil recall: Here on merit - not due to Ancelotti

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro insists he deserves his Brazil recall.

Casemiro was selected by new Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti for this past week. The pair won everything in the game when together at Real Madrid.

The veteran hasn't played for Brazil since October 2023 and told local reporters: "I'm happy to be back in the national team, to be back playing good football. I'm not here because I know the coach, but because of merit.

"I'm a soldier, like all players. We are soldiers of the coach, soldiers for the Brazilian national team and we want to do our best for the team."

Casemiro wants to be an example for all his teammates: "I want to do things well on the pitch. Inspire respect and transmit experience. When you have already worked with the coach and know his style, everything becomes easier... I have more say in the dressing room."

