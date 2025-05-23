Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Ancelotti says Brazil job could be his last after Madrid exit
Ancelotti says Brazil job could be his last after Madrid exit
Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil's new coach, hinted that his club football career could be ending after Real Madrid confirmed his departure on Friday.

According to the Italian, who will join the South Americans after leaving Santiago Bernabeu, he confirmed that he might never return to club football management out of respect for Los Blancos.

"These are things I don't know. I don't feel like coaching another club, or I didn't, after Madrid. That's what I've said and I maintain. In the future... I don't know. But the most immediate thing is to do well with Brazil, " Ancelotti to the media.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to not betray Madrid with any other club and to go to the national team with the most history, the five-time world champions. 

"It's a great challenge, but I love being able to prepare for a World Cup with Brazil."

