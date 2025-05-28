Platini offers advice to Real Madrid coach Xabi on where to play Mbappe

French great Michel Platini is delighted seeing Kylian Mbappe win Europe's Golden Boot in his first season at Real Madrid.

While Real Madrid finished the season trophyless, Mbappe did collect the European Golden boot.

And a happy Platini told RMC: "Mbappé is a phenomenal guy. He scored 42 goals in Spain. He won the Golden Boot, he is the top scorer in Europe. It means he was good. He plays in a team that hasn't had an exceptional year.

"Real Madrid is also getting a little older. Carlo Ancelotti has finished his cycle."

In advice for Xabi Alonso, who has just replaced Ancelotti, he then added: "Mbappé is a phenomenon. He is a striker who scores goals. Don't ask him to play like Messi, Modric, Platini or Zidane. He is a striker. A centre-forward, not a centre-forward, I don't understand what the new coaches think about that.

"He is a striker who scores goals. That is the most important thing. Then, you have to know one thing: either you build him a team that plays for him, or you build him a team that plays well. That is the difficulty."