Platini offers advice to Real Madrid coach Xabi on where to play Mbappe
While Real Madrid finished the season trophyless, Mbappe did collect the European Golden boot.
And a happy Platini told RMC: "Mbappé is a phenomenal guy. He scored 42 goals in Spain. He won the Golden Boot, he is the top scorer in Europe. It means he was good. He plays in a team that hasn't had an exceptional year.
"Real Madrid is also getting a little older. Carlo Ancelotti has finished his cycle."
In advice for Xabi Alonso, who has just replaced Ancelotti, he then added: "Mbappé is a phenomenon. He is a striker who scores goals. Don't ask him to play like Messi, Modric, Platini or Zidane. He is a striker. A centre-forward, not a centre-forward, I don't understand what the new coaches think about that.
"He is a striker who scores goals. That is the most important thing. Then, you have to know one thing: either you build him a team that plays for him, or you build him a team that plays well. That is the difficulty."