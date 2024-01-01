Tribal Football

Varane Raphael breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Varane Raphael
Ex-Man Utd defender Varane agrees Como contract
Ex-Man Utd defender Varane agrees Como contract
Man Utd pair Varane, Martial locked in talks with Cesc's Como
Como coach Cesc still working on Varane deal
Manchester United looking to sell two key defenders this summer
Varane makes request to Cesc as Como face Roma competition
Departing Man Utd defender Varane in Como for talks; Roma also keen
Como chief Cesc pushing to land Man Utd defender Varane
Inter Miami go for departing Man Utd defender Varane
Inter Miami open talks with departing Man Utd defender Varane
Man Utd announce departures; new contract offers
Man Utd will not pay over odds for Everton defender Branthwaite
Man Utd defender Lisandro pays tribute to Varane
The Regista - Man Utd vs Man City (FA Cup final) tactical review: Ten Hag system stunned Pep; Fernandes outstanding
Ten Hag's glory: Why FA Cup success proves manager's words were never an excuse
Ten Hag lays out Man Utd summer market hopes
Man Utd boss Ten Hag hits at FA Cup final selection surprise
AC Milan striker Giroud announces France retirement
Ex-Man Utd captain Bruce: There must be reasons for injury crisis
Man Utd pushing for Fulham defender Adarabioyo
Lisandro confident making Man Utd FA Cup final
Man Utd defender Maguire suffers setback
Ten Hag fires back: Why Ratcliffe must take notice of Man Utd manager's message
Galatasaray seek talks with Man Utd defender Raphael Varane
Saudi interest arrives for Man Utd trio
Man Utd discussing major squad overhaul
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Varane Raphael page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Varane Raphael - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Varane Raphael news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.