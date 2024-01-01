Como chief Ludi: Varane always clear with us; we focused on different talent this summer

Como chief Carlalberto Ludi says Raphael Varane will remain involved with the club.

The former Real Madrid defender announced his retirement with Como this week.

Ludi said today: "We will make certain discussions with the appropriate official press releases. Rapha has always been fair to us, since the injury in August we have monitored the situation, and I have made the market regardless of him, to protect the team.

"And yesterday the announcement we were expecting arrived.

"We are a very solid property, before being rich. Budgets are as important as football teams... As newly promoted players we paid the price more, both in terms of salary and transfers, but we have operated across various age groups: experienced players like Reina or Belotti, players at the peak of their careers like Mazzitelli or Dossena, but also on young players with potential like Perrone or Nico Paz, who are on everyone's lips.

"We have been lucky enough to be able to plan the market at the right times."