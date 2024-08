DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon

QPR have signed Jonathan Varane from Sporting Gijon.

Varane, 22, is the younger brother of former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, who has just joined Como.

QPR announced: "The midfielder has completed a permanent transfer from Sporting Gijón for an undisclosed fee.

"Varane, half-brother of world champion Raphael, is now looking forward to starting the next chapter of his England career with QPR."