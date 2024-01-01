Man Utd pair Varane, Martial locked in talks with Cesc's Como

Como are moving for released Manchester United pair Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial.

The French duo are now free agents and Serie A new-boys Como are in contact.

Advertisement Advertisement

Varane has been speaking with Como for over a fortnight and a decision is expected from the defender this coming week.

Martial, meanwhile, is now fully fit and has also spoken with Como coach Cesc Fabregas about a move to Italy.

The attacker hasn't been short of offers over the past two weeks since his United deal expired, but has so far resisted all proposals.