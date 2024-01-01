Como coach Cesc still working on Varane deal

Como coach Cesc Fabregas is continuing to work on Raphael Varane.

The free agent, who is now off contract at Manchester United, has been in talks with Como and Cesc about a Serie A move for the past fortnight.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the France World Cup winner is yet to make a commitment.

Varane has offers from rival Serie A clubs, with Napoli and AS Roma being mentioned.

Meanwhile, Cesc has maintained regular contact with the defender with the hope of convincing him to move his family to Como for the new season.

All signs are that Varane will continue his career in Italy this new season.