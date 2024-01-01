Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Como coach Cesc still working on Varane deal

Como coach Cesc still working on Varane deal
Como coach Cesc still working on Varane deal
Como coach Cesc still working on Varane dealAction Plus
Como coach Cesc Fabregas is continuing to work on Raphael Varane.

The free agent, who is now off contract at Manchester United, has been in talks with Como and Cesc about a Serie A move for the past fortnight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the France World Cup winner is yet to make a commitment.

Varane has offers from rival Serie A clubs, with Napoli and AS Roma being mentioned.

Meanwhile, Cesc has maintained regular contact with the defender with the hope of convincing him to move his family to Como for the new season.

All signs are that Varane will continue his career in Italy this new season.

Mentions
Serie AVarane RaphaelFabregas CescManchester UnitedAS RomaNapoliComoPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Varane makes request to Cesc as Como face Roma competition
Departing Man Utd defender Varane in Como for talks; Roma also keen
Como chief Cesc pushing to land Man Utd defender Varane