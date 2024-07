Ex-Man Utd defender Varane agrees Como contract

Released Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has agreed to join Como.

An announcement is due from the Serie A new-boys in the coming days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the central defender has agreed terms and the deal is expected to be finalised in the next few days.

A decisive factor in the move was Como coach Cesc Fàbregas.

There will be no transfer fee for Varane , as the Frenchman's contract with Manchester United expired at the end of June.