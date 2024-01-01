Varane full of pride joining Como board: A new beginning

Raphael Varane has joined the Como board.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender joined Como this summer, but was forced into retirement after suffering an early season knee injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now Varane has joined Como's board as an advisor on youth development.

He said: “Being a top-level athlete involves joy, sacrifice and the constant desire to push your limits.

Throughout my career, I have been motivated by the desire to improve and work towards excellence. The transition from the pitch to the board of directors is not the end of my football journey, but rather marks a new beginning that I cannot wait to face.

"Joining the board of directors of Como will allow me to continue to give my contribution to this sport and try to design its future."

Varane added: “This new phase of my career can be defined as a rebirth, not an end. I am not saying goodbye to football. Joining the Como 1907 Development Committee excites me and I look forward to being part of an ambitious project that coincides with my values. Together, we will invest in youth development, expand educational opportunities and renew operational solutions to realize the club’s vision.”