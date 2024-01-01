Como cut Varane from squad list

Como have cut Raphael Varane from their squad list for the first-half of the season.

As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, the former Manchester United defender has been removed from the squad list at Como.

The injury that the 31-year-old sustained in the first league game is proving more complicated than originally believed.

As such, Varane isn't expected to be available until the New Year.

The 31 year-old moved to Como over the summer after being released by United.