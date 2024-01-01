Tribal Football
Como coach Cesc: Varane news soon; Belotti doing a great job
Como coach Cesc Fabregas admits he hopes for news soon on Raphael Varane's signing.

The released Manchester United defender is said to have agreed to a free transfer to the Serie A new-boys.

After their friendly win against Cagliari, Cesc said, "When the right time arrives there will be a communication, let's hope it arrives soon because in three weeks we will play the first official match and I would like the most complete team possible."

On the arrival of star striker Andrea Belotti from Roma, he also stated: "He is doing a great job, for me the attacker is the first defender. He must run like an animal, this is non-negotiable.

"Today the first goal arrived, he must be calm and bring goals, leadership to this team. I am convinced that It will do a lot of good."

