Departing Man Utd defender Varane in Como for talks with Roma also keen

Departing Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is in Italy today.

Varane has been released by United and he has fielded an approach from Como about next season.

He is now in Italy for talks with the Serie A new-boys.

Sky Italia says Varane will spend the next few days in Como as he considers their offer.

AS Roma are also seeking talks with the Frenchman about a Serie A move.