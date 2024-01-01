Varane makes request to Cesc as Como face Roma competition

AS Roma are threatening Como's plans for released Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman is currently in Italy, having visited Como's training HQ and held talks with the Serie A new-boys over the weekend.

Sky Italia says Como coach Cesc Fabregas is pushing hard to sign the France World Cup winner.

But Varane wants ten days to evaluate the situation together with his family.

The 31-year-old has several offers to consider, including from Roma as well as clubs from Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League.