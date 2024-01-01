Como to announce signing of Varane

Tribal Football
Como are set to announce the signing of Raphael Varane.

The released Manchester United defender is set to be confirmed the latest addition to Como today.

Varane is on track to sign terms, having first visited Como a fortnight ago.

He will sign a two-year contract until 2026 with an option for 2027.

During his career, Varane only wore three club shirts: that of Lens, with which he made 24 appearances and scored 2 goals, that of Real Madrid, with which he played 360 matches scoring 17 goals, and that of Manchester United, where he played 95 games and scored twice.

