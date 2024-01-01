Real Madrid tribute to Varane after retirement announcement

Real Madrid have paid tribute to Raphael Varane.

The former Real defender has announced his retirement today while with Como.

Real released a statement in response, declaring:

"After the announcement by Raphael Varane, who has decided to end his career as a professional soccer player, Real Madrid wants to express his gratitude and affection to a player who is already part of the legend of our club.

"Raphael Varane arrived at Real Madrid in 2011, at just 18 years old, and has been one of the leading players in the historical cycle that allowed the club to win four European Cups, three of them consecutive, between 2014 and 2018. During the ten seasons in which he has defended our shirt and our shield, he has won 18 titles in 360 games: 4 Champions League, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 King's Cup and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

"In addition to his titles achieved with Real Madrid, Raphael Varane was proclaimed world champion with the French team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and champion of the 2021 League of Nations in Italy.

"With Manchester United he won 1 League Cup of England and 1 FA Cup.

"At the individual level, Raphael Varane was included in the eleven FIFA FIFPRO World 11 World Cup in 2018 and was part of the IFFHS team of the year, the UEFA team of the year and the ideal Champions League squad in that same year. 2017-2018.

"Raphael Varane will remain forever in the hearts of all Madrid members as one of the great centers of Real Madrid history and for always representing the values of our club.

"Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family good luck in this new stage of his life."