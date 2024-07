DONE DEAL: Varane "very happy" signing with Como

Como have completed the signing of former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

Varane joins Como after being released by United at the end of last season.

He has signed a two-year deal with Como.

The 31 year-old said upon putting pen to contract: "I will meet Cesc again, but this time not as an opponent.

"I am very happy, I really like his playing philosophy and his passion for football."