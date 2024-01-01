Tribal Football
Como learn time for Varane out injured
Como expect Raphael Varane to miss the first month of the new season.

Varane suffered a knee injury on debut in the Coppa Italia defeat to Sampdoria.

Como are set to announce the former Manchester United defender will miss a month - so their opening three Serie A games, says TMW.

At the time, Como coach Cesc Fabregas said: "I'm sorry about this injury, because Raphael has already had several problems and didn't need it. He needed to play, to put minutes into his legs.

"So it's right to do it when there are opportunity, there's no point in waiting."

