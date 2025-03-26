Tribal Football
Raphael Varane reveals why he left Real Madrid for Man United

Alex Roberts
The former Real Madrid star revealed he left the Spanish giants for Man United back in 2021 because he "wanted to experience something new."

The 31-year-old called time on his illustrious career in the summer of 2024 after sustaining a serious knee injury just months after joining Italian side Como.

Varane joined Man United at the age of 28, ending his time with Real Madrid a lot sooner than many had expected, notably winning three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Speaking on The Bridge podcast, the Frenchman explained why he made the decision to make the switch.

Varane said: "Madrid is indescribable, it's exceptional, but I've already experienced it, and I said to myself, I want to experience something else.

“For me, England, and Manchester in particular, is where you feel the passion for football, you feel it, you live it every day. Now that some time has passed, I have no regrets because it was an incredible experience.

"Then I won the World Cup and I said to myself, I've done everything. There came a time in my life where I restructured myself, reviewed some things regarding the management of my career, and said to myself, I need to keep feeling emotions, I need something different."

