France coach Deschamps: Varane has made right decision

France coach Didier Deschamps has paid tribute to Raphael Varane today.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender has announced his retirement while with Como.

Deschamps said: "Raphael has chosen to end his career, knowing him I know that this decision, always difficult, was the result of careful consideration. And therefore it is a right decision, which we must respect. Raphael had all the qualities to achieve the magnificent career he had.

"For ten years the French national team was a second family and he will always be welcome there. Arriving young, he immediately established himself as a leader on the pitch, but also off it: his opinion was listened to and respected. I remember the image of a player involved with others and with the collective. In particular, he had a perfect complicity with the captain, Hugo Lloris."

Deschamps continued: "Raphael played an important role in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. In the national team, but in general wherever he went, he always left a memory of a great professional. For this and everything else I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart, I wish him to be happy in the new challenges he will choose. Maybe he will be able to dedicate himself to his family, which means a lot to him."

 

