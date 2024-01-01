Manchester United looking to sell two key defenders this summer

Tribal Football
Manchester United are looking to sell two key defenders this summer
The two defenders have been crucial for the side in recent years.

Manchester United are willing to sell defenders Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof this summer. 

The veteran duo has come under a lot of scrutiny over the past few years at the Red Devils. 

Per ESPN, neither is one who manager Erik ten Hag will refuse to use, but if a big offer arrives, they can go. 

The Red Devils are serious about revamping their squad and need to sell players to buy more talent. 

There is a suggestion that Jonny Evans is one who will remain, as he may sign a new contract. 

United have already lost Raphael Varane, while they are being linked to Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt

