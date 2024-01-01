Tribal Football

Mikel John Obi breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Mikel John Obi
Obi Mikel reveals Fergie talks over Man Utd snub
Obi Mikel reveals Fergie talks over Man Utd snub
Chelsea hero Obi Mikel slams Real Madrid icons Kroos, Modric: You're not that good
Obi Mikel: Pochettino lucky to still have Chelsea job
Obi Mikel: I'm trying to convince Osimhen about Chelsea; I know Man Utd want him
Chelsea legend Hazard: This young player had the most talent by far
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
Mikel John Obi page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Mikel John Obi - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Mikel John Obi news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.