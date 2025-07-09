Tribal Football
Obi Mikel hails 2-goal Pedro: He showed why Chelsea will need him

Paul Vegas
Obi Mikel hails 2-goal Pedro: He showed why Chelsea will need himChelsea/X.com
Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel sung the praises of Joao Pedro after their Club World Cup semifinal win against Fluminense.

Pedro scored both goals in Chelsea's 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Speaking on DAZN, Obi Mikel stated: "He gave the goalkeeper no chance with his first goal. Thiago Silva may feel like he could have done more but take nothing away from his finish.

"And if the first one was good, the second was even better. Cole Palmer did really well and it's a great pass from Enzo Fernandez but he cuts in and there is no goalkeeper in the world that is saving that. This is a player that is playing with so much confidence.

"This is amazing for him and it shows just how good he is and how much Chelsea will need him this season."

