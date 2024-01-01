Chelsea hero Obi Mikel responds to "don't talk s***" blast from Jackson

Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel has responded to Nicolas Jackson's blast after the Blues' 6-2 win at Wolves on Sunday.

Jackson scored in the rout and later hit back at Obi Mikel for pulling apart his game in the lead up.

The Senegal international posted to social media: "@Mikel_john_obi shut your mouth.

"Don't talk s***, we are killing ourselves for Africa."

In response, Obi Mikel said on his podcast: "I really like the guy as a football player. I like him. There's something there as a football player.

"I haven't said that he's a bad player at all. I've just said that his finishing qualities, it's not there yet.

"He's a young boy and all I've said is that he needs a more experienced striker to come into the football club to help him, to help him improve, to help him get better.

"We all can see the shift he puts in week in, week out. So for me, I would like to see my African brother like he said do well in the Premier League, come to Chelsea, a big club, a massive club where we've had one of the greatest strikers in Didier Drogba from Africa, Ivory Coast did really well.

"I'd like to see him do well as well in the club. If he plays well I will praise him. If there is something to be said about him, where he needs to improve, I will definitely say it.

"If he scores every week and tells me to shut up, I'll take that. You know what I mean?"