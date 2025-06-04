Tribal Football
Obi Mikel: Chelsea spirit will improve with ECL trophy triumph

Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel believes winning the Europa Conference League title can boost the unity inside the club.

The Nigerian was delighted seeing the Blues defeat Real Betis in Wroclaw last week.

He told The Sun: "We enjoyed good times together. We went out to central London every time we won a trophy. We celebrated quite heavily because we were successful and were given a licence to go out and enjoy ourselves.

“That brought that chemistry together because every year, every other year, we had something to celebrate. We were always winning something. So we were always having a massive party come the end of the season. That brought us together.

“They have to win trophies in order to be able to bring that chemistry in the squad.”

