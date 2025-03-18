Obi Mikel claims signing Osimhen from Napoli would be "easy to get done" for Chelsea

Obi Mikel claims signing Osimhen from Napoli would be an "easy to get done" for Chelsea

Napoli's Victor Osimhen has been tipped for a move to Chelsea this summer by his former international team-mate John Obi Mikel.

Osimhen’s £63M release clause in his contract, which can be activated this summer, makes it almost certain that he will leave the club for a new challenge as several top sides are linked with a move for him. The 26-year-old has spent this season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring an impressive 26 goals in 30 matches across all competitions.

The striker was subject to an approach from Chelsea last summer but talks broke down and he ended up going to Turkey where he has certainly found his feet. Mikel is adamant that the striker wants a move to Stamford Bridge under manager Enzo Maresca who is in need of attacking talent.

"(Chelsea) almost got the deal done for Osimhen last summer," Mikel told Sky Sports News. "The club wanted the player and the player wanted to come as well.

"I know exactly where we stopped. If we have to pick it up again in the summer, it’s just pretty easy to get it done because the player really wants to come to the football club."

Mikel believes that Chelsea should be desperate to sign the Nigerian international if they are serious about challenging for the Premier League title which has been out of their grasp for a number of years now despite major investment.

"If you’re talking about a striker to come in and help Chelsea Football Club, you have to talk about Alexander Isak and you have to talk about Victor Osimhen," he continued. "For me, these are the top two strikers. If we were able to get one of those guys they would definitely help for next season in terms of being able to compete to win the Premier League."