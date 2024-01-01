Chelsea hero Obi Mikel: Man City striker Haaland goes missing in big games

Tribal Football
Chelsea hero Obi Mikel: Man City striker Haaland goes missing in big gamesAction Plus
Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel has taken aim at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Obi Mikel says Haaland always freezes in big games.

After Haaland drew a blank in last night's Champions League stalemate with Inter Milan, Obi Mikel said on DAZN: "Right now he hasn't been (seen in big games).

"We can agree on that. He has scored goals, so many goals, but in the big games... I want to see him do it again on Sunday when they play Arsenal.

"I want to see him appear in big matches and be the main character. Score one or two, hat trick, whatever. This season, I think his overall game has gotten a lot better than last season. On Sunday, and in the big games, I want to see him turn up, which is what (Lionel) Messi did."

