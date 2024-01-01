Obi Mikel has fresh dig at Chelsea striker Jackson

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has once again risked the ire of a current player.

Mikel has been outspoken in his views about the club since he started his own podcast.

He has tended to criticize the current crop of players and the ownership at the club.

"I’ve always said what I’ve said about (striker) Nicolas Jackson. He is a good player, there is not once I have ever said he is a bad player," Mikel told beIN Sports about the forward, who has previously reacted angrily to Mikel’s criticism.

"The only criticism is his finishing needs to be much better. In terms of giving us what we want, being in the right place at the right time, he does for the team."

Mikel added: "I don’t think he agrees to that but I think everyone will understand what I am saying. It’s not coming from a bad place, it’s a really constructive criticism."